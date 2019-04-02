

Actress Alyssa Milano attended a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. (Matt McClain/Pool/The Washington Post)

Count Alyssa Milano among the vocal supporters of former vice president Joe Biden, who has been accused by two women of acting inappropriately.

The “Charmed” star, who is also an activist in the #MeToo movement, tweeted on Monday night about her friendship with Biden, citing his work fighting violence against women and his “It’s On Us” initiative to raise awareness of sexual assault. “I believe that Joe Biden’s intent has never been to make anyone uncomfortable, and that his kind, empathetic leadership is what our country needs,” she wrote. “Especially now.”

As part of a thread, Milano addressed the accusation by a Nevada politician who claimed Biden had once made her uncomfortable by kissing the back of her head. “I respect Lucy Flores’ decision to share her story and agree with Biden that we all must pay attention to it,” the actress wrote. “But, just as we must believe women that decide to come forward, we cannot assume all women’s experiences are the same.”

I am proud to call Joe Biden a friend. He has been a leader and a champion on fighting violence against women for many years, and I have been fortunate to accompany him to events with survivors where he has listened to their stories, empathized with them, and comforted them. pic.twitter.com/cI0jsKlu3P — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2019

Milano attended the Senate hearing on Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, where she watched the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were both high school students. “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford,” she tweeted at the time.