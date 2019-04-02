

Bristol Palin in 2011. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

It appears that Bristol Palin is leaving her reality-TV career in the dust.

The former two-time “Dancing With the Stars” contestant and star on Lifetime’s 2012 docuseries, “Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp,” announced Tuesday that she’s leaving her current gig on “Teen Mom OG” after only one season.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me,” Palin captioned an Instagram post. “It took away my peace.. and honestly - my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford. $ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

The daughter of former Alaskan governor Sarah Palin joined the show, a spinoff of MTV’s wildly successful “16 & Pregnant,” at the age of 27 — 10 years after giving birth to her first child.

The series showed how Bristol Palin has handled raising her three kids and her marriage to now-ex-husband Dakota Meyer (who openly struggled with PTSD on the show), but she’s taken fault with the way she was depicted.

“No matter how bad @teenmom tries to portray my ‘life’ ..... my babies, my family, my close friends - they know the TRUTH,” Palin wrote alongside a photo of her and her kids in an Instagram post on Dec. 10. “I’m a pretty great mom, work my a-- off, show up, and hustle everyday to give my kids a pretty great life.” She went on to slam MTV, accusing the network of promoting “Jerry Springer”-style drama and “inaccuracies and false narratives” instead of addressing issues she feels are important, such as her faith and struggle as a single mom.

Despite her negative feelings toward her experience on the show, Palin shared kind messages for her castmates. At the end of the announcement about her departure, Palin wrote that she has “love for all the girls on the show, and wish them the best of luck in all their future endeavors!!”