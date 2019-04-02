

Actress Vivica A. Fox poses for a photo before President Trump speaks at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration. (Susan Walsh/AP)

“NO sighting of Kim Kardashian.” That’s not a line one typically expects to find in a report for news media describing a White House event. But then, one never knows when the reality TV star will turn up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. when her favorite subject — prison reform — is being discussed, as it was Monday night.

Though it won’t make a cameo on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the White House forum did get a bit of Hollywood glow, courtesy of actors Vivica Fox and Isaiah Washington, who were among the 250 or so attendees.

Also spotted at the event, which celebrated passage of the First Step Act, were TV talker and frequent Trump critic Van Jones; comedian Jeff Ross; felon-turned-Georgetown law professor Shon Hopwood (for whom first daughter and Georgetown Law student Tiffany Trump has worked as a researcher); Attorney General William P. Barr; the former prisoner whose pardon Kardashian helped secure, Alice Johnson; and Trump’s “spiritual adviser” (and the wife of Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain) Paula White.

Trump addressed the crowd, touting the success of the bipartisan law that aims to allow prisoners to shorten their terms for good behavior and help them with reentry after serving time. “It’s a lot for people to understand,” he said. “But when they do understand, they say, ‘Wow. Why didn’t we do this a long time ago?’ ”