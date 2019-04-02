

Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin addresses the 2015 Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Sarah Palin, the late senator John McCain’s former running mate, said in a recent interview that being left out of the maverick’s funeral was “kind of a gut punch.” And it’s not the first time she’s used those words to describe her complicated relationship with McCain, who died of brain cancer in August.

“I was kind of surprised to be publicly disinvited to the funeral,” Palin told “Good Morning Britain’s” Piers Morgan on Monday. “I think that was an unnecessary step. They didn’t have to embarrass me.”

NBC News and People magazine reported in August that Palin and President Trump, whom she wholeheartedly endorsed during the 2016 presidential campaign, would not be on the guest list for the former senator’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

In his final book, “The Restless Wave,” McCain expressed regret for tapping Palin as his No. 2 instead of creating a unity ticket with his friend, then-Sen. Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.). But he never badmouthed Palin, calling her “a skilled amateur performer asked to appear on Broadway twice a day.”

At the time, Palin said reports that McCain regretted their partnership were “a perpetual gut punch.”

During her interview with Morgan, Palin said she was the scapegoat of a poorly run campaign looking for someone to blame. The former Alaskan governor added that the Republican Party allowed the media to “clobber” her during the 2008 campaign.

“There’s still a lot of snakes in the Republican Party and in politics in general,” Palin said. “They’re not going to have your back, they’re not going to be loyal to you. They use you and abuse you and then kick you to side after they get out of you what they needed.”

But she had nothing negative to say about McCain himself. In fact, she suggested that critics of the late politician — which could most certainly include Trump — should “chill,” “zip it” and “shut up.”

