

by Nate Beeler/Columbus Dispatch/CagleCartoons.com 2019

Joe Biden exited the White House two years ago having cultivated a pop persona as a grinning avuncular figure. From the Onion to Jason Sudeikis’s impression on SNL, Biden was a grinning regular Joe with the best job in the world.

Now, with Biden weighing an attempted return to the White House in 2020, some humorists are wielding much sharper knives.

The longtime Delaware-commuting politician has been accused by several women in recent days of inappropriate physical contact.

Former Nevada state legislator Lucy Flores wrote an essay last week in which she said that Biden “approached her from behind during a 2014 campaign rally, placed his hands on her shoulders and planted a ‘big slow kiss’ on the back of her head,” The Washington Post reported. “On Monday, Amy Lappos, a former congressional aide to Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), said Biden put his hand around her neck and rubbed noses with her at a 2009 fundraiser.”

Two other women, Caitlyn Caruso and D.J. Hill, have accused Biden of touching them inappropriately, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

In a statement Sunday, Biden said he’d offered “countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort” in his long public life, “and not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately.”

President Trump made jokes Tuesday about Biden, and among professional humorists, the caricature of Biden as creepy uncle is already beginning to emerge.

Here is how some political cartoonists are satirizing him:

Kevin Siers (Charlotte Observer):



by Kevin Siers/Charlotte Observer/CagleCartoons.com 2019

Steve Sack (Minneapolis Star Tribune):



by Steve Sack/Minneapolis Star Tribune/CagleCartoons.com 2019

Rick McKee (Augusta Chronicle):



by Rick McKee/Augusta Chronicle/CagleCartoons.com 2019

David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):