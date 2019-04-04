Hey, isn’t that . . . the entire fabulous cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” gallivanting all around Washington?

Gurus Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Karamo Brown were in town Wednesday for an event at the Library of Congress celebrating LGBTQ youth empowerment. But, of course, the crew didn’t stop there. They were spotted strutting down the marble halls of Congress on Thursday alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who personally escorted the cast to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. Photos and videos ensued.

While in the nation’s capital, the dream team also got their cherry blossom on. Food and wine specialist Porowski snapped a photo near the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial wearing a black biker jacket and jeans, while France, wearing a twinning outfit, did the same nearby.

Van Ness, the show’s resident grooming expert who is perpetually rocking a blowout to die for, posed for a photo near the reflecting pool wearing a neon-pink sweater, a sunset-inspired pleated skirt, and pink-and-polka-dot booties.

But it wasn’t just about the outfit. The always-outspoken member of the fab five captioned his Instagram post with a political message for his 3.3 million followers: “There is currently no legal protection at the federal level for LGBTQ people in the United States. Learn about & Pass the #equalityact.”

