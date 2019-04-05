

Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) takes relationship thirst to a new level in "Love Kernels," a song from the second season of CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." (Scott Everett White/CW)

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” CW’s whip-smart, unabashedly wacky musical comedy, will air its final episode Friday night. And while we’re going to miss Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) and her West Covina cohorts, we’re especially going to miss the show’s musical numbers.

Even if you’re not familiar with every single episode of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” you can appreciate the original songs, which showcase the show’s frank, often vulnerable approach to Rebecca’s (very relatable) issues in life and love. The show’s musical catalogue leaves its own legacy — one the CW will honor, post-finale, with the aptly named concert special “Yes, It’s Really Us Singing."

Ahead of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s” final bow, we’ve ranked the top 10 best songs from the show’s four-season run. (Note: some of the videos below contain crude language).

10. “I Gave You A UTI”

Despite the wince-inducing title, there’s a discernible charm about this song, performed in Season 1 by Rebecca’s unexpected love interest, Greg (Santino Fontana), as he celebrates the sex that ostensibly caused her urinary tract infection. Fontana delivers the song with the energy of a TV game-show host as Rebecca looks on incredulously. Pass the popcorn — and the cranberry juice.

9. ″Research Me Obsessively”

In Season 2, Rebecca’s ex-boyfriend, Josh, begins dating someone else. This ensuing song perfectly captures the uncontrollable urge to pore over the social media accounts of an ex’s new girlfriend. The rite-of-passage becomes oddly seductive in the hands of guest star Brittany Snow as her character, Anna, purrs her way through lyrics like: “You know you wanna dig for me, relentlessly, uh huh."

Bloom told Vulture that the song was inspired heavily by Selena Gomez’s 2015 video “Good For You,” and it does a good job of recreating its sultriness. Which helps explain why Rebecca and Josh’s other ex, Valencia, are so transfixed by Anna and her multiple Instagram accounts.

8. “Fit Hot Guys Have Problems Too”

Toward the end of Season 3, Rebecca’s work bae, Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), and Josh’s cross-cultural doppelganger, White Josh (David Hull), are fed up with being objectified and not taken seriously. The hilarious solution is shirtless go-go dancing, in this gem of a song.

“Don’t look at us, we’re not dancing for you,” the duo sings onstage as dozens of clubgoers dance along. “This is our quiet, personal time to reflect, flect, flect, flect, flect.”

7. “The Sexy Getting Ready Song”

This slow jam — about the great (and often painful) lengths women go through to get ready for a night out — is a classic “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” song and its first to go viral. The song takes a visceral approach to beauty rituals including plucking eyebrows, curling hair with a hot iron and, in a particularly graphic moment, anal waxing. “At first I make everything shiny and smooth because I want my body to be so soft for you,” Rebecca sings as a group of backup dancers, in satin robes, chime in: “Bye-Bye, skin.

“Let’s see how the guys get ready,” Rebecca says at one point as the show flashes to an already-dressed Greg sleeping on his couch.

The song, which appeared in the show’s pilot, also features a cameo from Nipsey Hussle, the influential rapper who was shot to death Sunday in South Los Angeles. “This is how you get ready? This is horrifying, like a scary movie or something,” the rapper says. The end of the episode finds him apologizing to various women who had danced in his music videos. “Denise, I’m sorry that I showered you with Cristal. I didn’t ask if you like champagne,” he tells one dancer. “And it probably messed up your blowout.”

[Nipsey Hussle rapped about the broken America he was trying to fix]

6. “Strip Away My Conscience”

This “Chicago”-inspired number, which Rebecca employs to seduce Nathaniel, is so rife with innuendo that the chorus actually just sings the word “innuendo” at one point. “Strip away my conscience, peel away my values, rip off my compassion with your teeth,” Rebecca begs Nathaniel, while reminding him that she doesn’t exactly like him. “Stop hitting yourself,” she hisses after one particularly sensual verse.

5. “Friendtopia”

Based on the title alone, you might expect this to be a song about a utopia that places a high value on friendship. But there’s a dark turn ahead: the topia refers to a dystopia because this deceptively cheerful song is actually about a group of girlfriends staging a coup in the nation’s capital. Bloom and her co-stars Vella Lovell and Gabrielle Ruiz, pay homage to the Spice Girls while celebrating their loves of mimosas, rosé and … world domination.

The song escalates quickly — about 35 seconds in — when the women sing that they’re “gonna braid each other’s hair / then cut each other’s braids / connect the braids to build a rope / to hang all of Congress.”

4. “The Math of Love Triangles”

Rebecca channels a 1950s-era Marilyn Monroe as she tries to navigate her complicated love triangle with Greg and Josh. A bevy of attractive math professors show up to walk her through a quick geometry lesson.

“This triangle’s squalene,” the professors croon. Rebecca smirks before taking us back to 8th grade geometry: “That’s astute, so I need to decide which man’s more acute!"

3. “Love Kernels”

There are clear odes to Beyonce’s “Lemonade” in this power ballad, which subverts the typical he’s just not that into you narrative into a song about being so thirsty for someone you settle for whatever you can get. In Rebecca’s case, it’s “love droplets” — the bare minimum effort of an ambivalent boyfriend — that she eagerly collects “like a hamster in a cage, slurp, slurp.”

Rebecca tells us the love droplets, combined with her tears, make a full glass of water. But she’s still seems pretty thirsty. Toward the end of the video, which is at once ridiculous and brilliant, Bloom breaks the fourth wall to inform us that the shoot used up the show’s entire production budget and that Rebecca’s boss, Darryl (Pete Gardner), “is now played by a broom on a stand.”

2. “Let’s Generalize About Men”

“Don’t get me started on men,” Rebecca and her friends say at the beginning of this tongue-in-cheek song that is exactly what it sounds like. “Let’s generalize about men,” the women sing. “Let’s take one bad thing about one man and apply it to all of them!”

An 80s-inspired montage follows with the women springing up from salon hair dryers in vibrant electro-pop color robes and triangle earrings. “And why do men never listen and only think about themselves,” Rebecca asks before directing a proverbial wink at viewers: “As opposed to women, who always listen and never think about themselves!”

“Maybe our spirits will rise if we generalize about men,” the women tell us before offering more “blanket statements” about the opposite sex. At the end of the song, Rebecca’s best friend Paula remembers that she has sons — prompting a hilariously dark response from the group.

1. “JAP Battle”

There were some tough choices in this ranking, but the No. 1 spot pretty easily goes to this stunningly self-aware rap battle between Rebecca and her longtime frenemy, Audra Levine. The two Scarsdale natives (and self-described Jewish American Princesses) trade barbs over their academic credentials (“I put the O.G. in 5.0. GPA,” Rebecca boasts), their physical appearance and progressive alliances — with a few Yiddish phrases and a Birthright Israel reference thrown in for good measure.

The series finale of “Crazy-Ex Girlfriend” airs Friday at 8 p.m. on CW.

