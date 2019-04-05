

Mick Jagger in 2016. (Victoria Will/Invision/AP)

A representative for Mick Jagger confirmed Friday that the Rolling Stones frontman is “doing very well” after undergoing medical treatment this week. The treatment has been widely reported to be a heart valve replacement procedure, though Jagger’s representative, publicist Fran Curtis, declined to comment beyond the fact that he is “expected to make a full recovery.”

The Stones announced Saturday that they would be postponing their latest tour so that Jagger, 75, could receive the treatment. Doctors told him that he “cannot go on tour at this time,” according to a news release that announced the delay.

Jagger said in the release that he hated “letting our fans down” and apologized on his personal Twitter account as well. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he tweeted. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

The Stones’ nationwide No Filter tour was scheduled to kick off April 20 in Miami Gardens, Fla. Billboard reported that it will probably be pushed to July, though the band will have to be replaced at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May. Promoters AEG Presents/Concerts West advised fans who bought tickets for the other shows to hold on to them, as they will be valid for the rescheduled tour dates.