“Write what you know.” That’s the maxim that former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin clearly took to heart when she wrote her new novel, a tale of an ambitious but principled on-air journalist navigating the ego-infested waters of cable news and the White House.
Sound familiar? Yellin insists that her debut effort is no thinly veiled roman à clef, though the material is clearly . . . inspired. “Everything’s an amalgam — there’s no, ‘Oh, this is that person and this is that network,’” said Yellin, who has also started her own social media brand, News Not Noise, where she’s promoting the kind of low-octane news delivery that likely wouldn’t have pleased her former bosses.
Further blurring the reality/fiction divide, the scene around her on Thursday night could have come from a Washington-set novel: a swanky book party at CityCenter restaurant Centrolina packed with stylish A-listers sipping rosé and talking about their 2020 assignments.
Those eager to toast their pal and her new book were CNBC’s John Harwood; CNN’s Dana Bash; Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden; former Agriculture secretary Dan Glickman; lobbyist Heather Podesta; CNN political director David Chalian; Facebook’s Anne Kornblut; Democratic strategist Tracy Sefl; and hosts Autumn VandeHei, Elena Allbritton, Juleanna Glover, Kimball Stroud, Natasha Iwegbu-Bobo, Robyn Bash and Stephanie Cutter.