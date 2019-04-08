

CNN anchor Don Lemon in December. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In 2017, Don Lemon told a TV colleague his New Year’s resolution: to maybe, just maybe, find love. “I need a little bit more balance in work/life,” he told CNN’s Brooke Baldwin as the pair rang in the year together live on-air. “I may be open to a relationship this year.”

As of last weekend, the 53-year-old anchor of “CNN Tonight” has made good on that personal goal.

Lemon announced Saturday via Instagram that his boyfriend of two years, 35-year-old real estate agent Tim Malone, had proposed — and he said yes.

“He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?” Lemon wrote under a snapshot of the dog tags Malone used to pop the question. The engraved hardware attached to the couple’s two pooches, Boomer and Barkley, read, “Daddy will you marry Papa?”

Lemon met Malone, a New York native who works with the Corcoran Group, in the Big Apple. The pair have been dating since 2017 and shared an on-air kiss during CNN’s live New Year’s Eve celebration in 2018. After inviting Malone to join him on camera, Lemon leaned in for a smooch. “I love you, baby,” he said.

The pair were last spotted together at CNN contributor Ana Navarro’s star-studded Miami wedding.