

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" was among the books most objected to in 2018 at the country’s public libraries. (Chronicle Books/AP)

Ban the bunny? That’s what some people want to do: Comedian John Oliver’s book about the pet rabbit belonging to the family of Vice President Pence is on the list of the most complained-about books in public libraries in 2018, according to the American Library Association.

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo” is a takeoff of the book that Pence’s wife, Karen, and daughter Charlotte wrote about the family’s pet. But in the parody book, Marlon Bundo is gay and (spoiler alert!) marries another boy bunny, a satirical nod to the vice president’s stance against same-sex marriage. That landed the book in second place on the list, which was topped by a children’s book by Alex Gino called “George” about a transgender child.

The ALA tracked 347 challenges last year, which are defined as formal requests to have books removed from libraries and schools. Most of the books on the most-challenged list featured LGBTQ themes.

Meanwhile, the Pences have a second Marlon Bundo book out this week. “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Nation’s Capital,” from conservative publisher Regnery, debuts Tuesday.