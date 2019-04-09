

Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Look what you made her do.

Taylor Swift, the pop megastar whose recent political awakening has been something to watch, donated $113,000 on Monday to an LGBTQ advocacy group in her adopted home state of Tennessee.

Swift informed the Tennessee Equality Project of her donation — the equivalent of one year’s operating budget for the organization — in a handwritten note addressed to its director.

“I’m writing to you to say that I’m so inspired by the work you do,” Swift wrote. The TEP and a group of Tennessee’s religious leaders are actively opposing bills moving through the state’s Republican-run legislature that specifically target LGBTQ individuals.

In her letter, Swift refers to the “Slate of Hate,” six bills that advocates say are discriminatory. The legislation covers topics such as adoption by LGTBQ parents, transgender students and workplace protections.

For years, Swift kept her politics close to the vest — or sparkly leotard in her case — and critics pounced. But in a piece published last month in Elle magazine, Swift wrote that she had wanted to educate herself before speaking up.