

Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, arrive for a New Year's Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago on Dec. 31, 2017. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Another Trump is on the way in plenty of time for the 2020 presidential campaign.

The president’s second eldest son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, are expecting their second child. The couple announced the news Wednesday via social media — as everyone does these days.

“BIG NEWS: Luke (& Charlie & Ben 🐶) can’t wait to become big brothers this August!! We’re all very excited to add one more to our family!” Lara Trump wrote on Instagram, referring to their son, one-year-old Eric Luke Trump (whom they call Luke), and the family’s dogs.

Eric Trump wrote on Twitter that Luke, who turns 2 in September, would be a “great big brother.”

President Trump famously spilled the beans about the couple’s first pregnancy backstage at a 2017 rally in Nashville. “He couldn’t help it,” said Lara Trump, recalling the leak in an interview with Fox News. “And it made me feel good, how happy and how excited he was.”

This will be the president’s 10th grandchild.