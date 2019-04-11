Washington’s diplomatic corps and government officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate this city’s most famous springtime guest: the cherry blossom. To commemorate the 107th anniversary of Japan’s gift of cherry blossom trees to the nation’s capital, Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama and his wife, Yoko Sugiyama, hosted a reception for 500 at their official residence in American University Park. The Sugiyamas’ daughter, Reina Sugiyama, represented her country as a Cherry Blossom Princess and earlier that day lit the centuries-old Japanese Stone Lantern on the Tidal Basin.
