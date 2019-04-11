

From left, Ambassador Shinsuke Sugiyama, Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), Yoko Sugiyama and Reina Sugiyama at the 2019 cherry blossom reception at the Japanese ambassador's residence. (Aaron Webb/Embassy of Japan)

Washington’s diplomatic corps and government officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate this city’s most famous springtime guest: the cherry blossom. To commemorate the 107th anniversary of Japan’s gift of cherry blossom trees to the nation’s capital, Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama and his wife, Yoko Sugiyama, hosted a reception for 500 at their official residence in American University Park. The Sugiyamas’ daughter, Reina Sugiyama, represented her country as a Cherry Blossom Princess and earlier that day lit the centuries-old Japanese Stone Lantern on the Tidal Basin.



Reina Sugiyama lights the Japanese Lantern statue at the Tidal Basin. (Embassy of Japan)



A shot of the exterior from inside the Japanese ambassador's residence. (Aaron Webb/Embassy of Japan)



Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, left, and Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) greet each other at the cherry blossom reception. (Aaron Webb/Embassy of Japan)



Wagashi, a Japanese sweet, is made in the form of a cherry blossom by a representative from Toraya Confectionery at the reception at the ambassador's house. (Aaron Webb/Embassy of Japan)