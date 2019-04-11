

Singer John Legend addressed a group of House Democrats. (Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)

House Democrats are doing what everyone from corporate teams to cheerleading squads do when there’s division in the ranks (there is) and a milestone to mark (that, too; their first 100 days in the majority): head out of town for an off-site retreat to do some bonding.

No falling-backward exercises for this gang, though — just a pep talk about taking on Trump from . . . um, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend?

The power couple, she a model turned cookbook author and social media darling and he a Grammy-winning R&B musician, might seem an unlikely choice to give an inspirational address to a bunch of pols. But their knack for owning conservatives (with a smile) and keeping it real with their fans surely offers lessons to elected officials looking to do just that, too.

Journalists were allowed in the room for some of the talk they gave at the swanky Landsdowne resort in Leesburg, where Legend praised his wife for her early-adopter status as a Trump critic on Twitter. “She knew ahead of a lot of America that he was a joke and a con man and a clown,” he said, according to our colleague Mike DeBonis.

So thrilled to be introducing @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend at the House Democratic Issues Conference tonight! pic.twitter.com/8YnOW7iZPm — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 11, 2019

The couple reportedly blasted the Trump administration’s child-separation and other policies and talked about trolling the president the right way.

“It’s important to hold the president to account and not to get in a Twitter war with him,” Legend said, per USA Today. Instead, “say you can’t be corrupt in office. We’re going to be paying attention to your taxes. We’re going to look at your interactions with foreign governments that might be spending money [in ways] that might affect the way you make policy.”

It seems that Teigen’s advice was a little saucier. During the portion of the program after most reporters had to leave the room, moderator Melissa Harris-Perry asked her what Democratic women should say more.

“[Expletive] you,” was Teigen’s response, per Politico. Later, she tweeted that she meant that women should not just use that phrase, but embrace the sentiment. “Yes, I said if not in those words, at least with your eyes and your vote!” she wrote.