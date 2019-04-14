Politicians responding to being impersonated on “Saturday Night Live” is nothing new. Sometimes they seem pleased, such as when President George H.W. Bush both invited Dana Carvey to the White House to perform his impression and appeared on the show himself, playing along with it. Lately, though, President Trump, the show’s primary target, has taken a more negative view of the comedic institution, to put it mildly.

Meghan McCain took a different approach than the current president after she was impersonated by Aidy Bryant on Saturday’s episode. That probably shouldn’t be too surprising, considering she’s the daughter of one of Trump’s favorite punching bags, the deceased Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

“I’m not supposed to be on twitter because of hiatus BUT this sketch is hilarious, and being parodied by @SNL is a huge pop cultural honor,” McCain tweeted, adding a reference to the sketch. “Signed, your old intern and ‘the princess of Arizona.’”

The sketch in question was a comedic rendering of “The View,” a show best described by SNL’s version of Whoopi Goldberg, played by Leslie Jones: “We are five best friends with nothing in common.”

The bit’s primary take on the right-wing McCain centered around her (real-life) frequent clashes with the left-leaning Joy Behar, perfectly portrayed here by Kate McKinnon.

The show’s McCain introduces herself forcefully, launching immediately into an argument with Behar.

“Can, can I just say something? As the princess of Arizona, there is a crisis at the border, and the border is right up in my Arizona, which was founded on sunburnt women selling turquoise jewelry, not rando Mexicans,” McCain says. “And that’s not racist, because my makeup artist is gay.”

The exchange that follows is a near-faithful recreation of one that has occurred in real life.

“Okay, okay. This is the problem: You’re demonizing entire countries full of nice people,” Behar, spinning her arms around like a windmill, responds.

“I did not say that,” says McCain. Then the two go back and forth with Behar saying, “Well, can you let me finish?” and McCain repeating “Well, can you let me talk?” several times.

Finally, McCain says, similarly to how she did on an actual episode of “The View”: “Well, can you let me talk? Because it’s actually your job to listen to me.”

This time, though, the lights around Behar change as it looks like she might lose it. Abby Huntsman (Cecily Strong) munches away on popcorn in anticipation, and Ana Navarro (Melissa Villaseñor) takes her phone out to film the showdown. Before it begins, though, Whoopi Goldberg (Leslie Jones) sprays them both with water from a squirt bottle, as if they’re a pair of misbehaving pets.

The scene recurs with minor variations later in the segment, after Jenny McCarthy (Emma Stone) comes on the show to talk about her anti-vaccination views.

“What the left fails to understand is that vaccinations are a personal liberty issue,” McCain says.

“Okay great, let them go extinct,” Behar shoots back.

The “Can you let me talk?”/“Can you let me finish?” cyclone begins spinning again until Behar says, “Can I punch you in the face?” and Goldberg again whips out the squirt bottle to spray them.

The real-life Behar had a slightly more muted response to the segment. “Finally an actual female is playing me,” she tweeted. “Thank you Kate.” In the past, that role was filled by Fred Armisen.