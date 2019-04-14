

Attendees have a chance to visit the exhibit by artist Ursula von Rydingsvard at the National Museum of Women in the Arts during the museum's annual gala and fundraiser on April 12. Von Rydingsvard received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Arts. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)

Guests attending the National Museum of Women in the Arts spring gala got a special treat on Friday: Impromptu exhibit tours by the night’s honoree, artist Ursula von Rydingsvard. “Such a thrill,” said Maureen Chelius, who recently procured one of von Rydingsvard’s smaller sculptures, of the artist-led tour through the NMWA’s retrospective of her large-scale sculptures. The abstract artist received the museum’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Arts and the celebration did not disappoint. More than 400 guests from Washington’s social, governmental and diplomatic communities spent the night mingling, dining and dancing in the museum’s ornate Great Hall.



Artist, Ursula von Rydingsvard, front left, provides a mini-tour and discussion of her work with, from left, Mark Rosenthal, Ken Grossinger, Shoshannah Pollak, Micheline Klagsbrun and Andria Morales during a reception at the NMWA gala. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Attendees pack the galleries of the National Museum of Women in the Arts on April 12 for a cocktail reception. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



Von Rydingsvard, left, greets Susan Talbot, director of Philadelphia's Fabric Workshop and Museum, during the reception. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)



From left, Sanjeed Aggarwal, Damir Fazlic and Bela Aggarwal enjoy the cocktail reception at the National Museum of Women in the Art's annual gala and fundraiser April 12 in Washington, D.C. (Doug Kapustin for The Washington Post)