

From left, Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor, philanthropist Adrienne Arsht and author Evan Thomas at a reception for Thomas's new book, "First: Sandra Day O'Connor," on April 12. (Kevin Parisi/Adrienne Arsht)

The Supremes came out on Friday to celebrate the life and work of Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to sit on the court. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose career has been celebrated on the big screen more than once, and Sonia Sotomayor were among the VIP crowd toasting the release of the biography “First: Sandra Day O’Connor,” by author Evan Thomas, at a party hosted by philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.

In keeping with the O’Connor theme, Arsht’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion was decked out in a southwestern theme as a nod to the trailblazer’s Arizona roots. Throughout the room were memorable photographs of O’Connor, including one of her throwing out the first pitch at a Marlins game.

In October, O’Connor announced that she was withdrawing from public life because of dementia. But even without her presence, Washington’s notable legal eagles, including super lawyer Bob Barnett and NPR’s veteran SCOTUS correspondent Nina Totenberg, showed up in support of O’Connor’s legacy.