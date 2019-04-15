

Comedian Chelsea Handler attends the Brady Center's Bear Awards Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on June 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hey, isn’t that . . . comedian Chelsea Handler and OG “Queer Eye” member Carson Kressley grabbing cocktails in Dupont Circle on Saturday night?

Handler, author of the new book “Life Will Be the Death of Me,” linked up with Kressley (who was in town for a club appearance), gathered some friends and headed to the new Doyle bar at the Dupont Circle Hotel. The group was fresh from Handler’s “sit-down comedy tour” held at the Warner Theatre with special guest Jake Tapper, who did not join in on the after-show fun, we’re told.

Kressley, who was the resident style guru on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” dubbed the new bar’s decor “delicious” in a post on Instagram. The party stayed for about an hour at a table overlooking the circle and was spotted clinking glasses of white wine. Afterward, Kressley headed to Soundcheck on K Street to host a weekly drag show.