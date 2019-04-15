

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in January 2018. (Stephan Savoia/AP)

Signed, sealed, delivered: a personal letter to pro soccer player Becky Sauerbrunn from Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, thanking the athlete and the rest of the U.S. women’s national team for the gift of a personalized jersey.

Sauerbrunn posted a photo of the letter to Twitter on Friday with the caption “Notorious” — a nod to Ginsburg’s viral pop-culture moniker, “Notorious RBG.”

Sauerbrunn, a defensive player, sent Ginsburg the special jersey after sporting it during the SheBelieves Cup match on March 2 (and, presumably, after washing it). During the match, in honor of Women’s History Month, each player chose to represent a woman who inspired her. The names of other notable female figures, such as astronaut Sally Ride, singer Beyoncé and local basketball star Elena Delle Donne, were also emblazoned on the back of other players’ jerseys.

“For the surprise package received today, huge thanks,” Ginsburg wrote. “I am proud to be among the women chosen for recognition in the 2019 SheBelieves game against England.”

RBG took the opportunity to prove that she’s tough both mentally and physically by adding, “The jersey will be my favorite for the biweekly workouts that keep me in shape.”

In a news release from the United States Soccer Federation, Sauermann explained why she chose to pay tribute to the associate justice. “She’s a complete rock star,” she said. “Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?”