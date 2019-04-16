

Barbara Bush and her husband, Craig Coyne, in Washington on Dec. 4. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Barbara Pierce Bush just got married. Again.

The daughter of former president George W. Bush said “I do” for the second time in a rustic wedding in Crawford, Tex., over the weekend, according to Page Six. Barbara Bush and husband Craig Coyne previously wed in an intimate, family-only ceremony in October in Kennebunkport, Maine, five weeks after getting engaged so that her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, could attend. He passed away a few weeks later at age 94.

For their second go at the altar, reportedly held at Prairie Chapel Ranch, the family’s compound, the couple expanded their guest list from approximately 20 to more than 100 people, including fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

Based on photos shared to Instagram, Bush, 37, wore an embroidered corset bodice with a fringe skirt to her rehearsal dinner, which appeared to have a Western-inspired casual barbecue theme, complete with white folding chairs and red-checkered picnic tablecloths.

No word yet on what the bride wore to the ceremony, which, according to the Daily Mail, was followed by a rustic tent reception on the grounds adorned with wooden chairs and hanging greenery,

Bush sported a sleek, spaghetti strap, ivory, silk crepe gown by Vera Wang for her first walk down the aisle.