It’s a boy for MSNBC news anchor Katy Tur and her husband, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

Tur’s MSNBC colleague and fill-in, Kasie Hunt, announced the happy news on air Tuesday.

“Mom, dad and tiny Teddy are all doing great,” Hunt said of Theodore “Teddy” Dokoupil’s arrival. Born on April 13, Teddy weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces, according to Hunt’s report, which also featured a hospital photo of Tur, Dokoupil and their son.

Tur and Dokoupil met by chance in the makeup room at NBC News when both journalists were working for the news organization in 2015. Dokoupil proposed in 2017, and the couple eloped in Utah that same year. Tur announced her pregnancy in December during her afternoon show, “MSNBC Live With Katy Tur.”

“I have a baby in my belly, officially,” Tur announced. “I’m tired of the tweets asking, so I’m going to announce it: That’s my little guy. He’s due in April. Well, now I’m going to cry,” she added, before kicking it to her good friend Hunt, who asked to be “Honorary Aunt Kasie.”