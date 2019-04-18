

Political commentator Laura Ingraham, left, and Chrissy Teigen. (Mark J. Terrill/AP and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Mark J. Terrill; Evan Agostini/AP)

Time magazine on Wednesday released its list of 100 most influential people, naming cookbook author and model Chrissy Teigen among them. It didn’t take long for Fox News host Laura Ingraham — who was not on the list — to rain on her parade.

Visibly miffed, Ingraham mocked the model and wife of singer John Legend during Wednesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle.”

According to Ingraham, Teigen was “known for her vicious attacks on President Trump” and was one of a few “curious choices;” other noteworthy ones: Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexual assault, “Trump-hating” comedian Hasan Minhaj, and director Spike Lee.

“[Teigen] was chosen, according to the profile, because ‘all her life Chrissy Teigen has liked to eat. She’s not shy about that — or anything else, really',” Ingraham said using air quotes and reading from the magazine. (The profile, written by chef Eric Ripert, also lauded Teigen’s elegance and sense of self, which Ingraham did not mention.)

Giving her own commentary, Ingraham added: “Well that’s nice and innovative, I guess . . . eating.”

During the segment, the conservative host also suggested that Time’s 2019 choices were not a reflection of American society. Addressing the audience, she asked, “Do most Americans like her take on female empowerment during last week’s Democrat[ic] retreat?”

Then, Fox cut to a clip of a recent Teigen interview where she said “women should say ‘f--- you’ more often.”

Which is precisely what Teigen had to say early Thursday (followed by a smiley face emoji) after hearing about Ingraham’s diss.

Teigen took to Twitter, where she defended her honor.

“There were 1 million other ways to try and take me down and this is what you choose?” the model tweeted early Thursday. Then, she cursed Ingraham and predicted the host would appear on a list of the “100 most influential white supremacists.”

Thursday was not the first time Ingraham has been called a racist.

Last year, in response to an on-air, anti-immigrants tirade, John Oliver and Bill Maher called Ingraham a “racist” and “not a good person.” Ingraham’s brother also called her a “monster” and “insinuated that she was a ‘Nazi sympathizer’ like their father,” The Daily Beast reported in September.

Teigen closed out Thursday’s tweets with a GIF of Ingraham at the 2016 Republican National Convention saluting the crowd in an apparent Nazi “Sieg Heil”-esque manner.

Ingraham and Fox News did not return a request for comment.

