Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III had a job: Deliver his 448-page report about his investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election.
Once that redacted report was made public Thursday, political cartoonists had one job: Synthesize the news into a one-sheet visual take on President Trump and takeaways from Mueller’s portrait.
Was there indeed “no collusion,” as Trump and Attorney General William P. Barr insisted? Or were Democratic leaders right to maintain that Trump’s conduct “amounted to obstruction of justice and necessitated further inquiry,” as The Washington Post reported?
Meanwhile, although satirists are accustomed to lampooning how Trump responds to criticism, their latest work reflects the degree to which many have found a new target in Barr.
Here is how the first wave of cartoons has satirized the political optics and jockeying to frame the Mueller report:
Steve Sack (Minneapolis Star Tribune):
Christopher Weyant (Boston Globe):
Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):
David Fitzsimmons (Arizona Daily Star):
Lisa Benson (WPWG):
Tom Toles (The Washington Post):
