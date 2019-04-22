

We know where presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is on any given Sunday — watching the HBO fantasy juggernaut “Game of Thrones,” which returned last week for its eighth and final season. But it’s not just the Westerosi political drama that has Warren tuning in. In her owns words, “It’s about the women.”

In an essay for New York magazine, Warren explained her GoT fandom as something of a feminist exercise, in which good and bad women vie to rule a world on the brink of collapse.

Daenerys Targaryen, the small but mighty rightful heir(?) to the Iron Throne, is Warren’s fave.

“Dany believes fiercely in her right to rule, but she despises what ruling means in the world she’s grown up in,” writes Warren, who recounts in superfan detail the trajectory of Daenerys’s life on the series, from exile to conqueror.

It would seem that Warren, who recently called for the cancellation of student loan debt, admires the Mother of Dragons because of her mission to create a more equal society.

“This is a revolutionary idea, in Westeros or anywhere else,” Warren writes. “A queen who declares that she doesn’t serve the interests of the rich and powerful? A ruler who doesn’t want to control the political system but to break the system as it is known? It’s no wonder that the people she meets in Westeros are skeptical.”

Is she talking about Dany or herself?

Warren goes on to describe the political dynasty that represents the epitome of wealth and privilege in GoT’s political landscape: the Lannisters. The de facto leader of that house, Cersei Lannister, is the polar opposite of Daenerys. “I don’t care about checking my worst impulses,” Cersei tells her younger brother at one point. “I don’t care about making the world a better place. Hang the world.”

“Unlike Dany, Cersei doesn’t expect to win with the people — she expects to win in spite of them,” Warren writes. Who does she sound like, we wonder?

“We’ve got five episodes to find out if the people can truly break their chains, destroy the wheel, and rise up together to win,” concludes Warren after making a case for herself — er, Daenerys — to sit on the throne.