It’s been a big week for the Bush twins. A week after Barbara Pierce Bush celebrated round two of her nuptials to husband Craig Coyne, Jenna Bush Hager announced exciting news of her own: she’s pregnant with her third child.

The newly minted network anchor revealed the secret she’s been holding in for five and a half months on Monday’s episode of the “Today” show. Co-host Savannah Guthrie prompted Hager to share the news by hinting that Hager’s kids received something extra in their Easter baskets this year, referring to how Hager’s daughters, 3-year-old Poppy and Mila, 6, found out the news. “Was it sugary and sweet?” Guthrie asked. “It’s pretty sweet,” Hager responded. “I don’t know if it’s sugary.”

Later in the episode while chatting with guest host Meredith Vieira, Hager shared that her upcoming bundle of joy is a boy.

“We weren’t really trying to get pregnant,” Hager said of herself and Henry Hager, her husband of almost 11 years. “We had some fertility issues with Poppy. This baby will be the first boy grandchild on both sides of their family. It’s a little bit of a shock, but it’s such great news.”

Hager admitted she felt a tinge of guilt sharing her news with the world, as her sister Barbara and new co-worker, Hoda Kotb, with whom she now co-hosts “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” have dealt with infertility issues. Hager’s mother, a certain former first lady, eased her anxiety by saying, “Everyone gets their babies when they’re supposed to.”

“My mom and her mom before her struggled with infertility forever,” Hager said of Laura and Barbara Bush. “And so I thought that was a beautiful thing to say.”

But Kotb, a veteran anchor on the show, has had recent baby news of her own to share: She announced last week that she and her partner Joel Schiffman adopted their second child.