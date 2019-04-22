

Actor Jeff Daniels and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday. (Peter Marks/The Washington Post)

“All rise” is the catchphrase that is repeated in Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and on Sunday, all did rise in the Shubert Theatre — for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Give ‘em hell, Nancy!” a man in the balcony shouted as Pelosi (D-Calif.) and those with her, including husband Paul and several of her grandchildren, took their seats for the play.

The cheers for her were sustained and continued during intermission as a security team watched over her and the speaker posed for pictures with theatergoers.

After the 2½-hour play, Pelosi and her family went backstage to meet the actors, several of whom she had previously met when, earlier this month, at her invitation, they performed excerpts from “Mockingbird” for local schoolchildren at the Library of Congress.

Backstage at the Shubert, Jeff Daniels, who plays Atticus Finch, presented Pelosi with a pen inscribed with “Atticus Finch 2020.” Pelosi, a longtime arts enthusiast, professed herself delighted by the Broadway immersion; on Saturday night, she saw Bryan Cranston in “Network.”

Pelosi noted that she had seen another stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s seminal novel years ago at the Kennedy Center, but this new one impressed her deeply. “They took it to a whole new height,” Pelosi said, adding, as a skilled consensus-builder might, “What was wonderful was that it was such teamwork.”