

Donald Trump's 2004 sketch of the New York skyline. (Heritage Auctions)

The oeuvre of Donald Trump the artist is more extensive than we thought — another sketch by the president has surfaced, and it’s on the auction block.

Trump’s 2004 doodle of the Manhattan skyline, in which (shocker!) Trump Tower dominates its neighboring skyscrapers (fact check: It doesn’t) has an opening offer of $9,000 with bidding set to close May 4. According to Heritage Auctions in Dallas, the sketch, which Trump drew for a charity art sale, is “one of the more attractive, well-executed versions we have seen, and the only one we can recall which is dated.”

Trump has done other versions of the same scene — and, you guessed it, Trump Tower tends to loom large in them. Just like another sketch that was auctioned in 2017, the then-businessman selected a Sharpie as his medium in his signature color: gold. This drawing is slightly more detailed than the previously sold work, including not just the buildings but also renderings of stick people below and cars whizzing by.

Heritage Auctions says Trump’s rare drawings have “attracted interest” in previous sales and typically go for “low five figures to around $30,000.”