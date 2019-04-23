

Fan favorite Chris Evans, here at Monday's premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles, has said "Endgame" is his final turn as Captain America. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Peter Dinklage knows a thing or two about geek fandoms becoming emotionally invested in which characters live or die in a finale.

As the resourceful Tyrion Lannister, he has striven to survive on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Meanwhile, as the weapon-forging Dwarf King in “Avengers: Infinity War,” he saw just how close Thor (Chris Hemsworth) came to dying.

Now, with the fate of Thor and his Thanos-battling warriors up in the air in this week’s big follow-up, “Avengers: Endgame,” the question over who lives or dies in the fight for Infinity gems has become its own Game of Stones.

Here are our predictions for how 10 major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters might fare. No spoilers here, because we do not know anything yet.

[Everything that’s happened leading up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’]

Iron Man

Last seen: Alive.

Odds of surviving “Endgame”: Peril is seriously high, but let at least one Stark father figure live.

Because this is the superhero who launched it all for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — and because no one tops the rapid-fire charisma of Robert Downey Jr.’s take on Tony Stark — the Russo Brothers will tread with great care here. It’s safe to say that Downey Jr., 54, will soon turn over the reins of the Avengers, and that his exit — barring the occasional Spider-Man cameo, perhaps — will come soon. Will it be a mortal farewell? We hope that he and Pepper Potts will be allowed to safely fly off into the sunset.

Captain America

Last seen: Alive.

Odds of surviving “Endgame”: Infinity-to-1.

Despite surviving the universe altering Thanos “snap,” and co-leading the movement to take the Mad Titan down for good in “Endgame,” Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is high on the list of Avengers that might not survive once the battle is over. Evans is one of the many performers fans will be saying goodbye to, as “Endgame” represents the end of his long contractual run as an actor in the MCU, which gives Marvel Studios a chance to emotionally play with how he gets to say goodbye on screen.

We know the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) will get their own limited series post-Endgame on the Disney+ streaming service. Could that series center on the two Captain America sidekicks deciding who will take on the star-spangled mantle after Cap has fallen in battle? Both characters have replaced Steve as Captain America before in the comics.

[‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a really big deal — for more reasons than you may think]

Thor

Last seen: Alive.

Odds of surviving: Code Orange. You may cut his locks, but not easily his life line — the solo franchise is strong with this one.

On the one hand, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is part of the MCU’s old guard after eight years, and a definite youth movement is afoot. On the other hammer-scarred hand, Thor is a god, and “Ragnarok” imbued the character’s franchise with new life. We lean toward Thor surviving, even if his screen time is massively reduced in future team-up movies.

Doctor Strange

Last seen: Disintegrated.

Odds of surviving: Too new to fall — Captain Marvel will need him on her next-phase team.

The superhero who foresaw 14 million-plus possible battle outcomes — with a single chance of victory — must return to help the Avengers mentally navigate that path to beating Thanos. Plus, even though story time-jumps are easily engineered, Benedict Cumberbatch has announced a “Doctor Strange” franchise release to return to — and an “Endgame” death would cast too great a pall on that follow-up.

Black Panther

Last seen: Dead.

Odds of surviving: Surely you jest!

The Black Panther didn’t make it to the end of “Avengers: Infinity War,” evaporating into nothing over the Wakandan land he rules over along with several other Avengers in the battle with Thanos. Don’t count on him being gone for too long. We can only speculate what type of role T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) will play in “Endgame,” if he is indeed one of the fallen to rise again. But if you think Marvel Studios is done making “Black Panther” movies — after a billion dollars at the box office while becoming a cultural phenomenon — I’ve got a bridge in Wakanda to sell you.

[A brief history of the insane precautions Marvel has taken to avoid movie spoilers from getting out]

Black Widow

Last seen: Alive.

Odds of surviving: She’s suffered too long in the shadows to die on this hill. Cue Gloria Gaynor’s iconic tune.

Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha has had perhaps the most thankless duty for nearly a decade — always a source of support and team rapport, but never the star. Black Widow has well-earned not only a time to shine in “Endgame,” but given the billion-dollar success of “Captain Marvel,” she deserves her own clear path to the stand-alone “Black Widow” movie said to be in preproduction.

Nick Fury

Last seen: Dead.

Odds of surviving: We guarantee he’ll make it through, okay?

In perhaps “Endgame’s” biggest (and only) spoiler, we know that Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the big boss of the Avengers, will still be giving orders post-“Endgame,” thanks to the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” trailer that sees Fury introducing himself to the MCU Spider-Man (Tom Holland). What we don’t know? Who’ll be receiving those orders. Maybe Fury follows Spider-Man across the pond to help him grieve Tony Stark (which would be a nice twist, since Tony is mourning Peter Parker heading into “Endgame”) and let him know that the Avengers Initiative needs him, since everyone didn’t make it back.But Fury looks as though he’ll still be around should the Avengers need to assemble again with a new roster.

Gamora

Last seen: Sacrificed and presumably dead.

Odds of surviving: Since she’s already “dead,” we’re betting a long shot that the Infinity Stones may yet turn back in her favor.

The ever-dimension-traveling Zoe Saldana has “Avatar” and “Star Trek” franchises to get back to. But now that James Gunn has been hired for “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3,” can we really go on without her Gamora? Plus, if her daddy, Thanos (Josh Brolin), is finally defeated in “Endgame,” can’t his sacrifice of Gamora be altered? A fan can hope.

[Going to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’? Here are the 5 must-watch movies to binge beforehand.]

Captain Marvel

Last seen: Alive and thriving in her debut movie, set in the ’90s.

Odds of surviving: She’ll be back, perhaps to lead the team.

A former Kree soldier turned MCU superhero, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is the superpowered difference-maker in “Endgame.” The MCU narrative has Captain Marvel on the other side of the universe protecting multiple worlds to explain her absence in “Infinity War.” Nick Fury’s last act before his “death” is sending an S.O.S. message to Captain Marvel, who arrives to the MCU present day in the post-credit scene of her debut movie, united with the remaining Avengers for the first time, ready to help.

To even think of having a chance against Thanos in “Endgame,” Captain Marvel must be on the front lines. “Captain Marvel” just crossed $400 million at the domestic box office and has made over a billion dollars worldwide, so she’s not going anywhere. Expect her to be the MCU’s next big franchise and the potential leader of a new roster of “Avengers” after “Endgame.”

Thanos

Last seen: Very much alive after eliminating half the universe.

Odds of surviving: Thanos. Must. Fall.

Perhaps the only way to defeat Thanos in “Endgame" is to be lethal. That’s not a very Avenger-ish way of doing things, but with the fate of the universe at stake, maybe all methods of victory will be on the table. Marvel Studios will likely want to build toward a new major villain post-“Endgame,” as they head into their next decade of storytelling, making it unlikely Thanos sees another sunrise after this.

Read more:

First ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer lands — bringing viewers to the emotional brink

Marvel fans warned to avoid social media after ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoilers leak

Review: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is stunningly dark. But it’s still wildly entertaining.