

Brett Connolly of the Washington Capitals scored against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . the wives and girlfriends of Capitals players, gathered together at Bracket Room during Monday night’s playoffs game against the Carolina Hurricanes?

The girl squad — including Nastya Shubskaya, a.k.a. team captain Alex Ovechkin’s better half; Brett Connolly’s wife Katrina; Tasha Maltman, girlfriend to Chandler Stephenson; and others — cheered on their guys from a semiprivate seating area at the Arlington, Va., joint. Most arrived around 7 p.m., and a few others filtered in throughout the game, which was played in Raleigh, N.C.

Other bar-goers, most of whom were decked out in Caps jerseys, didn’t seem to recognize the women, who kept a somewhat low profile by going sans Caps gear (no custom playoffs blazers this time). Those who did recognize them kept a respectful distance but glanced over to watch the group’s reactions as the team scored — lots of high-fiving and little victory dances.

Although the Caps eventually fell 5-2, the women still appeared to have a good time — they were among the last guests at the bar, staying past 10 p.m.