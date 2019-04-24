

Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice and his wife, Teresa Giudice, after a 2013 court appearance in Newark. (Julio Cortez/AP)

The family of reality star Joe Giudice is petitioning a former member of their ranks — reality star turned leader of the free world, President Trump — to save their patriarch from deportation.

Giudice, the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, pleaded guilty (along with his wife) to financial fraud in 2014. After finishing his sentence in March, Mr. Giudice, who is not a U.S. citizen, was released to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. Earlier this month, he lost an appeal to avoid deportation to Italy, where he was born.

Giudice’s elder daughters, 18-year-old Gia and 14-year-old Milania, are now appealing to Trump and the general public via social media and Change.org to help keep their dad in the United States.

In the petition posted Tuesday, Gia asks the president to help “give my father a second chance at being part of our lives and giving back to the community we live in once a again.”

“We request that our President, Donald J Trump review our petition and pardon my father to relieve him of this life sentence the courts are bestowing on him, yes in Italy he will no longer be incarcerated but will he ever be free if kept from his family and be able to be a productive member of society?”

Milania recently shared a vintage photo of herself with her father with the caption, “we will never stop fighting for you daddy.” Both daughters have also reposted a plea from family friend Lucia Casazza, which featured a photo of all four girls with both their parents and a caption that addressed Trump directly: “I think you can make a motion to bring this man home back to his family instead of sending him to a country that he has no ties to besides his cultural background.”

Giudice — who shares daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana with his wife, Teresa — arrived in the United States from Italy when he was a 1-year-old.

The petition, which was signed by the women of the family, has more than 37,000 supporters with the goal of reaching 50,000.