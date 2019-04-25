

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis poses on the red carpet, with model Kelleth Cuthbert seen at right, at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Matt Sayles/Invision for FIJI Water/AP)

Kelleth Cuthbert has taught us all a valuable lesson: When life gives you Fiji water, photobomb your way to relevance.

Cuthbert, who went viral after managing to sneak her way into the background of what seemed like every red carpet photo at this year’s Golden Globes, announced that she’ll be attending another prominent media event — this time as a guest, not a water girl.

In a post she shared Wednesday to her Instagram page, the Los Angeles-based model/actress announced that she’ll be joining in on this weekend’s festivities in the District. “Getting ready to attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend (what is life?!)," she captioned the photo of herself.

The peculiarity of a viral meme sensation at the highbrow Washington fete is not lost on Cuthbert, who is attending as the guest of D.C.-based producer Brendan Kownacki, whom she met via Instagram.

“It wasn’t something I ever imagined I would be invited to,” she said. “But this is truly a once-in-a-lifetime kind of opportunity.”