Women who love video games aren’t an anomaly. Last year, the Entertainment Software Association’s annual survey stated that 45 percent of gamers are women, but gaming is still considered a “boy’s club.”

What we’ve learned from industries such as technology is that women often face a overtly misogynistic environment, and gaming is no exception. The last time there was a broad discussion about gaming’s culture of toxicity was in 2014, during what has become known as GamerGate. Since then, the perception that women are gadflies trying to become part of the gaming community persists. YouTube has been an important part of changing the culture by raising the visibility of female gamers in an industry where they’re considered a minority. Women on YouTube doing gameplay walk-throughs or reviewing the best games of the year don’t just rival popular male creators, such as Videogamedunkey, they raise the bar for better representation.

This list of women on YouTube is a reminder that gaming is not only more diverse, but creators have gotten more innovative in how they critique it.

Tyler, the creator behind SuperButterBuns, has done video game newbies a favor with her “For Beginners” series. Her style is similar to channels such as Videogamedunkey: She combines video essays, commentary and gameplay for entertainment. In this “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" video, Tyler plays through important parts of the game as she makes snarky commentary. She explains the importance of acquiring weapons in the game, but compares their levels of durability using memes. The weapons strength “ranges from pringle to buff pringle,” she says, as she displays the distinctive snack on the screen with two arms.

Gaming novices won’t need to feel nervous about understanding any new words or inside jokes if they are already into pop culture and Internet lingo (i.e.: "on fleek”). Watching someone play a game can feel a little boring, especially for people who are new to video games, but you don’t need to know everything about a character to find her descriptions during each highlight funny.

Netherlands-based gamer Evelien Smolders, known as GG Gab or GamerGirlGab, has an affection for horror video games and Japanese culture. On her YouTube channel, she has reviewed popular games in the horror genre such as Resident Evil, but also games well known outside of the U.S. market, including Japanese editions of Fatal Frame. In let’s-play videos, it’s normal to have an invisible narrator, but Smolders is always physically present. Similar to a live stream, you’ll watch GG Gab give unfiltered responses while you watch her play the game. She has moved on to live-streaming on Twitch, but her playlist on Fatal Frame is ideal for anyone who loves the let’s-play genre and useful for her translations from Japanese to English.

This one goes out to all the people (still) obsessed with the Sims. Kelly Popp’s channel, KPopp, is branded as a “video game entertainment” channel and has a clear focus on certain games — the Sims is one of them. Known for her wit and sarcasm, Popp stages her let’s-play videos of Sims-like mini soap operas with a mouthy narrator. In her game moderation series, she not only demos the changes, but creates an impromptu story line around what’s happening on screen. Popp’s Sims material is much more entertaining than scanning forums for cheat codes.

ValkyrieAurora offers an added dose of wisecracking if you’re tired of traditional game walk-throughs. The channel’s creator, Sophie, has enough ad-libs and jokes during her “Valkyrie Ventures” series to get you through 10 minutes of watching someone else play. If you’re hesitant to buy Capcom’s Resident Evil 2, you might find her style less than helpful for actual tips. However, you will have a funny tour guide through each post-apocalyptic scenario, because ValkyrieAurora can turn anything into a joke. Imagine someone singing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys while watching a character on screen being attacked by a zombie, and you’ll understand what we mean. In each cut, everything becomes comedic fodder, including things like how shiny a character’s lips are to large plot themes.

To fit in to a male-dominated space and fend off potential harassment, some female vloggers may feel the need to choose a gender-neutral name and present more masculine. Last year, SuperButterbuns addressed part of this issue in a tweet by asserting that her gender has nothing to do with her content. Gender expression as a limitation for what constitutes a “real gamer” is why KittyKatGaming is a channel worth noting. From her anime inspired feline host Mortim3r to her choices in games like “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” KittyKatGaming makes it clear that a “real” gamer is anyone with a passion for it. Host Suzy Berhow covers a variety of computer, mobile and console games for multiplayer and gameplay reviews. KittyKatGaming focuses less on cracking jokes in each highlight and more on real-time takes about the game. Her series of “Overwatch” videos, like the one above, are examples of her ability to create casual conversation with viewers, offering up her opinions and the occasional expletive at every turn.

