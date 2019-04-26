Traveling down the fitness motivation rabbit hole on YouTube can lead to a dead end. That includes fitness enthusiasts’ “inspirational” journeys from generally attractive to full-on Greek deity, poor nutritional advice and unhealthy body transformation confessionals on how to DIY a beautiful physique.

The good news is that society is a little more “body positive” than it was a few years ago, and this shift has become a visible cultural movement in entertainment and popular media like YouTube.

Netflix’s “Dumplin'” or Hulu’s “Shrill" has (finally) shaken loose stories that bring full-figured women beyond “fat best friend" roles. Good journalism has challenged readers to consider that everything we know about obesity is wrong and unpack what “body positive” messaging is actually saying. On YouTube, vloggers like Megsquats aren’t “empowering” viewers by telling them to lose weight, but sharing why thinner isn’t always better.

If you’re tired of watching fitness videos that make you feel terrible, the answer may be, ironically, more YouTube videos. These are a few who might change your perspective on the need to transform, sculpt, challenge or shred your body.

Powerlifting coach Meg Gallagher, known as megsquats, started her fitness channel in 2011 to document her fitness journey and inspire women to get into lifting. In this video, she shares how she transformed her body, but also the unhealthy practices that few fitness enthusiasts honestly talk about. If you’ve ever felt like lifting was intimidating or too difficult to continue, hearing Gallagher share her own mental and physical challenges may add some more perspective to keep going.

Jessamyn Stanley has made waves in the yogi community by advocating for inclusive yoga spaces for people of all sizes. Yoga is often stereotyped as a hobby for waif-thin white women, but Stanley challenges this perception as a curvy black woman, yoga teacher and author of the book “Every Body Yoga.” There aren’t new videos on Stanley’s channel, but her “Size Doesn’t Matter Yoga Challenge” from 2014 features nine days of pose-focused practices, and it’s a place to start for anyone who wants to experience yoga with a judgment-free instructor. After you’ve exhausted those poses, her “FlowForAll” playlist is another way to add more sequences to deepen or jump-start your practice.

Heavy metal meets powerlifting on Alan Thrall’s fitness channel. His self-titled channel features the basics of lifting, documents his life as a trainer and gym owner, all with the soundtrack of screaming rock music. Consider his channel a lifting FAQ for beginners and an enthusiast’s haven as they progress in their training. Thrall’s video on overtraining is an example of why it’s okay to ignore traditional advice on hitting the gym and listen to your body instead. In this video, he makes the case for rest’s place in your training regimen. Even if you don’t start lifting, the overarching message applies: There is a universe where a rest day isn’t cheating on your workout plan.

Fitness journeys. Body transformation. Fitness challenge. Search any of these terms and find a common thread: People engage in these challenges to see quick results. Music artist, actress and YouTube personality Gabbie Hanna not only shares her insecurities about her body, she talks about how it negatively impacted her relationship with exercise. Her “Full Body Transformation" documents her 10-month quest to get fit as well as the revelations she has along the way. Viewers get to see the uncomfortable, yet relatable experience of trying get in shape. Originally, Hanna committed to two weeks, but her challenge became an exploration of self-acceptance.

If you’ve received advice on how to get results in the gym, science fitness YouTuber Jeff Nippard is here to help you fact-check them. Nippard’s channel explores questions about nutrition and fitness and answers them with science. This myth-busting video debunks traditional advice, such as eating breakfast, and explains the scientific research that supports it (or not). Viewers learn how certain workouts at the gym might impact the body and which fitness advice you might want to ignore. A person’s fitness journey is often tailored to the individual, and Nippard’s channel can assist with making healthier choices.

