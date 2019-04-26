

The purple baddie Thanos (Josh Brolin) first hoisted the Infinity Gauntlet in last year's "Avengers: Infinity War." (Film Frame ©Marvel Studios 2018) (null/Marvel Studios)

In Google’s latest Easter egg, words disappear from your screen as if by a villainous twist.

To experience the creative connection between the tech titan and Marvel Studios’ Mad Titan from the new “Avengers: Endgame,” type in “Thanos” in Google’s search bar.

Next, click on the Infinity Gauntlet, a glove containing six powerful space stones. Once the glove snaps, much of your search results will “disintegrate” and disappear — a nod to how the baddie Thanos, as played by Josh Brolin, kills half of all living creatures with a “Snapture” at the end of last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War.”

[Everything that’s happened leading up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’]

The follow-up to that cliffhanger, “Endgame,” officially opens Friday. In Thursday previews, Disney/Marvel’s fourth “Avengers” movie grossed a record-setting $60 million in North American theaters, according to Variety.

Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Endgame” is expected to gross more than $250 million domestically in its opening weekend, and the most daring projections speculate it could top $1 billion at the global box office by Monday.

“Endgame” — the 22nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was launched by “Iron Man” in 2008 — is expected to continue Marvel Studios’s perfect streak: Every one of its films has opened at No. 1 domestically. With its latest debut, the studio should top $20 billion in total global gross across all its films.

Thanos, the big purple philosopher and father to Gamora and Nebula, was created in the early ‘70s by legendary writer-artist Jim Starlin.

Read more:

Everything that’s happened leading up to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Going to see ‘Avengers: Endgame’? Here are the 5 must-watch movies to binge beforehand.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is a thank-you to those who believed in the storytelling power of Marvel Studios

Why Captain America’s farewell is so special to the writers of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe by the numbers