

From left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." (Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)

The Avengers assembled this weekend to decimate an opponent: the modern Hollywood record books.

Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the 22nd movie in the 11-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe, laid waste to domestic and global benchmarks — becoming the first film ever to top $1 billion in its opening weekend, before adjusting for inflation.

The box-office returns are so staggering, according to studio estimates Sunday, that it could be a good long while before they are topped.

Blowing past projections, “Endgame” grossed $350 million in North America and $1.2 billion worldwide.

“Endgame” immediately becomes the biggest movie of the year, too, topping Disney’s setup movie, “Captain Marvel,” which has grossed $1.1 billion total since its early March release.

With the combined global take of $2.3 billion from those two movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now nearly a $20 billion franchise — with “Spider-Man: Far From Home” still coming this summer.

“Endgame” is already a billion-dollar behemoth largely because of ideal circumstances: a perfect culmination of long-cultivated worldwide interest, marketing might, critical reception and virtually no competition — as well as financially hurting theater owners turning thousands of screens over to “Avengers” to boost their bottom line. Domestically, “Endgame” opened on a record 4,662 screens.

“Endgame” was also buoyed by its massive fandom in China, where it had a massive $329 million debut, according to Variety.

Worldwide, “Endgame” is already the sixth-biggest movie in the Marvel universe. It will now set its sights on the “Avengers” film that preceded it — last year’s “Infinity War,” which grossed $2.05 billion worldwide.

Both films were guided by sibling directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle and Josh Brolin leading the massive cast.

Disney bought Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion.

