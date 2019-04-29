They say Democracy Dies in Darkness (okay, okay, only we say that), but in Sunday night’s “Game of Thrones” episode, we learned what else dies in darkness.

The entire Dothraki army.

White Walkers.

Dragon(s)?

Key characters pertinent to major plot points who maybe died or maybe lived, or perhaps died and then rose again with the undead and then died a second time — it’s really not clear, because we couldn’t actually see much of anything at all during “The Long Night.”

The whole episode felt chaotic and tense, more than an hour of combat that moved from the sky to the ground to the castle to the crypts. It was the longest and most expensive battle scene in the history of TV and cinema, the showrunners have said.

It was also, according to “Thrones” fans on Twitter, the darkest.

(Those fans, it seems, have spent these last 10 years adopting the ruthlessness of a Targaryen.)

The lighting, or lack thereof, was an intentional choice, part of the show’s aesthetic; you can read more about that from Vanity Fair, which interviewed the director of photography.

All we have for you are these funny tweets:

Live footage of the Battle of Winterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wLbjQQcVu7 — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 29, 2019

all jokes aside I’m very happy for the dark person shaped blur that did the thing with the other dark person shaped blur and [squints] a cat? I think? https://t.co/eu1aAHTJRA — Mark Berman (@markberman) April 29, 2019

how do u switch this show from night mode — Desus Nice (@desusnice) April 29, 2019

#GameofThrones #BattleOfWinterfell The Long Night is Dark and Full of Viewers Who Can't See What the Hell is Going On. pic.twitter.com/z35hHQAlYQ — Helena Baptiste 🕊️ (@sumbodysbabygrl) April 29, 2019

tonight’s recap by Han Solo pic.twitter.com/ZGeCdvOqMb — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 29, 2019

Westeros needs some flashlights. #GameofThrones — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 29, 2019

Trying to see anything happening in the dark blizzard on tonight’s Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/rnlWhylBjb — Greg Bennett (@GreggyBennett) April 29, 2019

Beric Dondarrion finally revealing his purpose in this series and it is to use his flame sword to light up some way-too-dark battle scenes — Chloe Gordon (@chloedayhorse) April 29, 2019

Me trying to see who’s fighting whom in the dark. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Ztv98xNb84 — Deanne Mullins (@worleygirl_74) April 29, 2019

Me struggling to watch all the dark scenes in tonight's episode. #TheNightIsDarkAndSoIsMyTV #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wQ5Y6kFOpv — Leön Cörriea (@goonerleon10) April 29, 2019

oh good it's snowing i was afraid that the darkness and the shaky cam were making it too easy to see everything #GOT — your pal andy (@andylevy) April 29, 2019

did HBO call this the largest battle in cinematic history knowing we wouldn’t be able to see if that claim was true — tc (@chillmage) April 29, 2019

