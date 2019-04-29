

Kumail Nanjiani, left, and Dave Bautista star in "Stuber." (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet; Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Sorry, wrestling fans: Your chance to see Dave Bautista reign as king of the ring appears to have ended when his long hiatus was made permanent this month. Bautista officially retired from the sport in early April as he’s been acting full-time.

The Washington, D.C., native shut down the idea that he might eventually return to the world of wrestling in any capacity while at the D.C. premiere for his new film “Stuber.” “That would be like taking 20 steps down from my movie-star career,” he said on the red carpet at the National Geographic Museum. “I want to move forward in my career.”

Bautista, who just appeared in the record-breaking “Avengers: Endgame” plays off his tough-guy background in “Stuber” as Vic, a hardened cop who forces his Uber driver, Stu (“Stuber,” get it?), to help him track down a bad guy.

Kumail Nanjiani, Bautista’s co-star, plays a role familiar to him as well. The comedian, who portrays Stu, also played a driver for the ride-share company in his 2017 movie “The Big Sick,” which he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon.

Nanjiani explained that the two roles were happenstance and not due to him having a strangely particular affinity for the app.

“It was a coincidence,” he said. “I loved the script and I really wanted to work with Dave, but that was one of the things, I was like, ‘I was an Uber driver in the last movie, and in this one I’m like, more of an Uber driver.'"

Bautista poked fun at Nanjiani, who he met for the first time during a chemistry audition for the film, noting that Nanjiani wrote his own role in the former film. “You decided you were going to be an Uber driver in ‘Big Sick,’” Bautista interjected.

Nanjiani retorted, “Yes, but that was before this.”