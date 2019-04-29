

President Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP); Actor Jussie Smollett (Paul Beaty/AP)

After leaving CNN’s studios in Washington on Sunday, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway was still nowhere near done answering for her boss.

When confronted by a TMZ cameraman on her way toward a black SUV, Conway doubled-down on Trump’s recent criticism of actor Jussie Smollett as a “third-rate actor.” She said the president “is reflecting what embattled [Chicago] prosecutor Kim Foxx said.”

At a rally in Wisconsin the day before, Trump ranted about the “Empire” star, who has been accused of lying to Chicago police about an alleged hate-fueled attack carried out by assailants wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

Smollett claimed that during his alleged assault in January, the two attackers yelled out “This is MAGA country,” a line Trump said he had never heard before.

“We may have the greatest theme in the history of politics,” Trump said to a cheering crowd in Green Bay. “It’s called Make America Great Again. It’s called MAGA country. It’s called MAGA country."

“You know,” the president continued, “I didn’t hear that term until that third-rate actor in Chicago went out and he said, ‘I was beaten up by MAGA country.’ Can you believe it? Now that’s a hate crime, right? He said he was beaten up by MAGA country. Turned out to be a total lie.”

Trump added that the Smollett case “is a disgrace to our nation.”

The legal drama surrounding Smollett is ongoing. The city of Chicago is suing the actor — whose role on the Fox melodrama is in limbo — for $130,000. The two brothers who claim they helped Smollett stage the assault are suing Smollett’s lawyers for defamation. And Foxx, who called Smollett “washed up” in a text message to a colleague and was harshly criticized by the Chicago police department and Mayor Rahm Emmanuel for dropping the charges against the actor, has been subpoenaed in a special investigation.

Conway added that Smollett’s “big lie” was an affront to the president’s base.

“Don’t forget the way this all started,” she said. “This was trying to stage a hate crime using Trump supporters, and Trump supporters should be upset about that. And I hope that justice, even if it’s delayed, will be done in this case.”