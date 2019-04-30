The world of tech gadget criticism is a lot like politics. There are two major parties — Apple and Anything That Isn’t Apple — and their cult followings have a set of popular opinions or core beliefs. The constituents are so passionate that it can make debating the latest tech gadgets just as emotionally riling as a political debate.

Every spec becomes a battle ground in comment sections about which party has the creme de la creme of gadgets. Green bubbles vs. Blue bubbles in phone messaging. The battle of the better camera. Which system operates best with our favorite social apps.

Polarization in tech is why it’s hard to find (mostly) objective reviews about the latest gadgets. The tech bandwagon is full of unrelenting die-hard fans, but that doesn’t help you make an informed decision. Below, we’ve provided opposing points of view on the latest in tech gadgets to help you navigate the debate.

Laptops

Devin Macon, or CKidTech, targets an audience that wants a little more than just a standard review. Many of the hip-hop aficionado’s gadget reviews include an opening song, where he drops a few bars before getting into specifics. Most importantly, his reviews, round ups and best-of compilations are completely transparent. In this review, Macon reviews the MacBook Pro, and shares how viewers can save money if they buy the computer. For instance, he suggests buying an external drive made by Samsung, which will offer more storage for a fraction of what Apple charges. After watching, we recommend this YouTuber’s “Rap Tech of the Month” series for more reviews as hip-hop inspired tunes.

TechMeOut’s channel is as soothing as “ASMR” compared to other opinionated and eccentric hosts on YouTube. Her straightforward style and neutral demeanor on camera is for anyone who wants perspective without frills. As a traditional Mac user, her unboxing of Microsoft’s Surface Go travel computer might persuade Apple users to give Microsoft another try. Typical of tech channels, TechMeOut goes through cost, specs and any impressions while using gadget for the first time. The added benefit of watching this channel, like in the video above, is how she addresses common concerns any consumer might have before investing in new hardware. For anyone looking to buy a decent laptop without getting bogged down in specs, TechMeOut discusses features in a way that’s easy to understand. And it’s refreshing that she compares a product to its competitors without tearing down the competition.

Tablet

If you’re tired of Apple fans telling you why you should continue to buy their expensive gadgets, Marques Brownlee offers a neutral perspective. Brownlee’s review of the new iPad Pro, for example, starts with his thesis: The new iPad Pro is great, but it’s still an iPad. He walks viewers through what’s to love about it, like its display, but he also argues why the iPad has a ways to go before it outpaces a traditional laptop. He rarely strays from his neutral position when highlighting the positives or negatives. For instance, he notes Apple’s price hikes without sharing what he thinks about them and even manages to call the iPad “the best ever” without appearing like a stan.

If you want to indulge in the gadget debate just a little, Thao Hunyh’s channel is where you should start. Hunyh’s reviews offer the comparisons viewers want without the petty commentary. In this review, she sounds off on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 by comparing each product’s feature to the iPad — which she argues is the best tablet on the market — and gives honest feedback about which gadget she thinks is best. Her general enthusiasm throughout is just enough to help you sit through four-plus minutes of the pros and cons of the gadget, and Huynh often discloses details that add to her credibility. For example, her video on why she switched from IOS to Android discloses that she owned several Apple products before making the switch.

Smart Accessories (ear buds and watches)

Depending on your perspective, Apple AirPods are either a status symbol or fodder for jokes, but UrAvgConsumer is here to tell you that popular isn’t always better. UrAvgConsumer host Judner Aura covers tech gadgets in a way similar to many other tech commentators on YouTube, but what sets him apart is his insistence on cutting through the hype. While some YouTubers shy away from taking a side, in this video Aura argues that Samsung’s Galaxy buds are a worthy adversary to Apple AirPods. Aura steers clear of trash talking. Most of his gadget reviews cover a variety of brands, and he focuses on cost effectiveness in his reviews.

CJKnowsTech best summed up the Apple vs. everyone else fan culture on YouTube in his video called “Do I like Apple Products? iPhone XS Max Apple Watch Series 4 iMac Pro." After a dramatic skit where he dodges imaginary bullets from non-Apple users, he talks about what it’s like being a tech YouTuber in an Apple vs. Android world. His sense of humor and passionate arguments — even when responding to negative reader feedback — is a light take on what can often turn into aggressive trolling from viewers. CJ’s side-by-side comparison of the Apple Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch gives viewers a breakdown of each product in several categories and addresses the Apple vs. Android beef.

At the end, he says, “I know the iSheep comments are coming. The Apple fanboy comments are coming. I’m here for this. I’m here for all of this. It’s Apple season, baby! It’s Android season, baby," pointing to each phone and respective watch. CJ deflates the back-and-forth by standing firmly in the middle (even if his review chooses a side).

Phone

If you think the camera is the most important feature of your phone, you might want to tune into Justine Ezarik’s video on the Google Pixel 3. Ezarik, known as iJustine to her 5.8 million subscribers on YouTube, demos her cooking failures and reviews the latest in tech gadgets and accessories. Her reviews are often unboxing reviews where she gives her first impressions or a second look at a popular phone, tablet or camera. However, her Google Pixel 3 XL review dives into the camera features and compare it to the iPhone. On a trip to Hawaii, Justine takes photos on each phone and displays them in side-by-side segments as she talks through what she loves about each phone. It’s one thing to have someone rant about how much they love a product, but Justine demos the phones to give viewers tangible data.

Linus Sebastian, CEO of Linus Media Group and host of its popular YouTube channel, gets into the weeds about your tech gadgets without confusing you. He isn’t afraid to be critical of a gadget or offer a snappy comeback to a viewer’s comment. This channel also shares relevant tech industry news. The host often shares images of headlines and data graphics from outlets such as the Verge, The Washington Post and Mashable while making his point.

In this video, Sebastian weighs in on his 10 reasons that the iPhone is still the queen of the mobile phone landscape, delivering a few jokes at Android user’s expense.

He praises the iPhone X as an example of Apple’s seamless integration of hardware and the IOS system. Sebastian goes on to explain why Apple’s investment in software development has helped it deliver an overall smoother experience. If that statement ruffled your feathers, Sebastian backs up his claim with a graph from Geekbench, a tool used to measure a systems performance across devices, which depicts the Apple iPhone X ahead of the rest in CPUs. If Linus Tech Tips video on the iPhone was too biased for your taste, don’t worry, they have a “10 ways Android is just better” video too.

