Sacha Baron Cohen, CBS and Showtime appear to be one step closer to keeping the $95 million that former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore is seeking from them.

The comedian and the production networks just proved victorious in the first round of legal battles against Moore, who filed a lawsuit in September claiming that an episode of Cohen’s satirical exposé series “Who Is America?” incorrectly portrayed him as a pedophile. D.C. District Judge Thomas Hogan on Monday upheld the validity of a consent agreement between the parties and ruled that a defamation case brought by Moore should be transferred to New York — a stipulation the defendants argued that Moore agreed to in the signed contract.

In the months before filming, Moore, now 72, faced accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior toward several women when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. He is seeking financial compensation from the TV entities, citing intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

The former politician argued that the agreement between the parties should be void because the premise of the show was misrepresented, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but the federal judge’s decision to uphold the contract could hint at how the case could be handled in future proceedings.

Moore’s lawyer, Larry Klayman, told the Hill that he intends to appeal the case’s transfer. His statement said, in part, that “no matter where the case is ultimately heard, we are confident that Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime and CBS will be held legally accountable by a jury for their low class, disgusting and malicious defamatory acts to harm a good man and his family.”