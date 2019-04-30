

Michelle and Barack Obama in Chicago in 2017. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

The Obamas are staying busy. After announcing their surprising production deal with Netflix last spring, Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions released new details Tuesday about its slate of programming with the streaming giant.

“We created Higher Ground to harness the power of storytelling,” the former president said in a statement. “Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights, and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain, but will educate, connect, and inspire us all.”

Higher Ground has seven projects coming down the pike for Netflix — four series, two documentaries and one feature film about abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

While the Obamas’ programming shies away from directly political angles, it no doubt touches on the issues they both raised while living at the White House. The Douglass documentary alone could be seen as the ultimate subtweet. (Remember when President Trump famously implied Douglass was still alive during a Black History Month event in 2017?) But the other projects point directly to their passions.

The half-hour family series “Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents” is aimed at preschoolers and in line with Michelle Obama’s emphasis on healthy eating. The period drama series “Bloom,” set in post-World War II New York, will explore issues of race, gender and class. The nonfiction series (read: reality show) “Fifth Risk” will chronicle the “unheralded work done by everyday heroes guiding our government and safeguarding our nation,” according to Netflix.

"We love this slate because it spans so many different interests and experiences, yet it’s all woven together with stories that are relevant to our daily lives,” the former first lady said in the statement.