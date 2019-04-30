

Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Hedgehog.” (Paramount Pictures/Sega of America)

If you grew up in the ’90s, you’re going to feel transported back in time through the new trailer for Paramount’s forthcoming live-action take on “Sonic the Hedgehog.”

The trailer’s first few seconds offer a glimpse of Sonic as he whizzes by police sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden), registering an implausible 760 mph on his speed radar gun. The blue blur’s running music of choice is, apparently, Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which topped Billboard’s Hot 100 in 1995.

Adding to our theme is Jim Carrey as Sonic’s arch-nemesis, Dr. Robotnik. Sporting a cartoonish mustache, Carrey is enthusiastically villainous as the so-called Eggman. There are echoes of the spastic, goofball comedy that launched the comedian into box-office fame in the mid- to late ’90s.

The movie, which hits theaters in November, follows Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and Marsden’s character as they try to defeat Dr. Robotnik. The tagline — “every hero has a genesis” — is a nod, of course, to Sega Genesis, the video-game console that made Sonic a household name. Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally and Neal McDonough also star.

The live-action Sonic, as USA Today notes, has rather humanlike teeth — and it is terrifying. Here’s the counterpoint, for good measure:

you may be disturbed by sonic possessing six rows of children’s teeth, but I ask you this: how else do you expect him to eat his rings? Yeah didn’t think so, movies gonna rule https://t.co/Qs73EBMFwK — Sega CD Games (@SegaCDgames) April 30, 2019

