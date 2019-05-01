

Ben Stiller testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on May 1. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

Celeb: Actor Ben Stiller, known for his roles in hit films such as “Zoolander” and “Meet the Parents,” who is a Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the United Nations’ refugee agency.

Cause: The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), held a hearing Wednesday on the humanitarian impact of the war in Syria and the need for continued aid from the United States. March marked the eighth year of the international crisis, which has become synonymous with chemical warfare and violence against civilians. Millions of Syrians have been displaced over nearly a decade of fighting, with the situation becoming more dire as the Trump administration has “slammed the door on Syrian refugees,” according to Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.).

Some members of the committee took the opportunity to tout H.R.1677, a.k.a. the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act. The bill, which is now at the Senate level after being passed in the House, urges the U.S. government to take diplomatic and economic sanctions against Syria’s dictatorial regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Scene: Stiller, suited up in his businessman best, took to the floor as a guest speaker, along with David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee. The actor delivered remarks about the urgent humanitarian aspect of the conflict, and shared his experiences from past visits to refugee camps. He discussed how refugee parents will put on puppet shows about Syria for their children, so the kids have a better understanding of their home country if they ever go back.

Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and ranking Democrat Menendez were among those who questioned Stiller, prompting him to share his insights on best practices for managing the international incident.

Sound bites: “In many parts of the world, the word refugee has unfortunately become politicized, despite the fact that refugees are real people with real stories,” Stiller said, explaining the hurdles that displaced people go through. For many, difficulty in finding work means they are dependent on aid to keep their families afloat. “The reality of the humanitarian issue is these people are trying to survive until they can have a chance to go forward in their lives and provide for themselves.”

Supporting host countries in creating long-term infrastructure will allow these nations to better handle the influx of refugees, Stiller said. “We need to help them ensure that their health services, education systems and livelihood opportunities are available to refugees,” he said. “And also that the needs of their own citizens are addressed, so that both groups are able to thrive.”