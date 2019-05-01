

First lady Melania Trump watches her bowling ball travel down the lane during an event Tuesday with children of Secret Service agents in the bowling alley of the White House. (Andrea Hanks/White House)

First lady Melania Trump hosted a group of children Tuesday in the newly renovated White House bowling alley, according to a news release sent by the East Wing.

The renovation, which was overseen by the first lady, included updated wiring, a new interior and restoration of the original wooden lane first installed by the Nixon administration. The HGTV-ready bowling alley was paid for by the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America.

To christen the new space, the first lady welcomed about a dozen children whose parents are Secret Service members. The children wore matching “Be Best” shirts while sporting red and black bowling shoes. Photos of the afternoon released by the White House were edited to protect the children’s privacy, so no one’s face — including the first lady’s — can be seen.

In a tweet about the event, Trump wrote that it was “wonderful” hosting the group at the residence. “My family appreciates all that Secret Service does to keep us safe. Thank you!” she said.