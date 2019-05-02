

Left: Hunter Biden in Kentucky in 2012. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP) Right: Beau Biden and Hallie Biden in 2010. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The couple that made headlines two years ago when they publicly announced their relationship is back in the spotlight. Hunter Biden and Hallie Biden — the widow of his late brother, Beau — have allegedly split, according to Page Six.

The two got together in the wake of tragedy, after Beau, to whom Hallie was married for 13 years, passed away of brain cancer in 2015. Hallie and Beau shared two children together: a girl, Natalie, and a boy also named Hunter.

When news broke of the unexpected relationship between the former in-laws, Hunter was still married, although he had been separated from his former wife, Kathleen, for some time. The divorce between the former Mr. and Mrs. Biden was finalized in 2016.

When Hunter and Hallie went public in 2017, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement addressing the relationship, telling Page Six, “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support, and we are happy for them.”

No news from the Biden camp regarding the alleged split so far.