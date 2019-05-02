

Former first lady Michelle Obama gestures as she speaks onstage about her autobiography “Becoming” at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on April 17. (Remko De Waal/AFP/Getty Images)

The stars may have abandoned Washington for last weekend’s White House correspondents’ dinner, but they’ll still show up when former first lady Michelle Obama calls.

On Wednesday, Obama and Reach Higher, an education initiative she started in the White House, celebrated its sixth annual College Signing Day.

"You do not do this alone,” Obama told the crowd of thousands while wearing a cutoff Compton College sweatshirt.

The annual event, which also included an A-list kickoff party the night before at the Standard Hotel, was attended by a who’s who of former familiar faces at the White House. Singer John Legend, late night host Conan O’Brien, Destiny’s Child alum Kelly Rowland, “Grey’s Anatomy” actor Jesse Williams, Usher, Don Cheadle, “Insecure” actress and George Washington University graduate Yvonne Orji, and Redskins cornerback Josh Norman were among the big names that descended upon UCLA to promote education past high school including college, vocational training and military service.

But the big draw, of course, was the former first lady.

“She’s more popular than any of the celebrities there,” said comedian Billy Eichner, who also participated in the annual event. “I think she’s probably the most beloved person on the planet, especially for that generation who grew up with the Obamas in the White House.”