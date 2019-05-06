

Former president Barack Obama has been making appearances — and dining out in Washington. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Hey, isn’t that . . . former president Barack Obama, noshing on Italian food with a pack of pals on Saturday night at San Lorenzo in Shaw?

The onetime diner in chief (in casual attire, with a dark blue button-down shirt unbuttoned to Peak Relaxed Obama levels) was joined for the four-hour tasting-menu feast by several members of his administration, we’re told, including former White House press secretary Jay Carney and economic adviser Jeff Zients.

Obama is known to be a foodie, and he’s a fan of the Italian hotspot’s chef, Massimo Fabbri: Obama has previously dined at Tosca, Fabbri’s original power-dining restaurant, and Fabbri even cooked for the former president at the White House.