

Ashley and Michael Darby at Leopold's Kafe in Washington in 2016. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

The odd thing about reality TV is that just when people finally forget about a scandal and move on, the drama airs and unfolds all over again.

In September, “Real Housewives of Potomac” supporting cast member Michael Darby, a.k.a. the husband of housewife Ashley Darby, made headlines over an alleged sexual assault. Though the charges against Darby have since been dropped, the show — like most reality shows — airs months after the depicted events actually occurred. Season 4 of “Real Housewives of Potomac,” which was being filmed at the time of the allegations, premiered Sunday night.

For those whose memories are a bit fuzzy (it was seven months ago, after all), let’s recap: Darby, 59, was charged with second-degree assault and improper sexual contact in September by one of the “Real Housewives” franchise cameramen, who claimed Darby touched his buttocks without consent. A month later, the case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence, and filming of the series resumed. Mike Rowan, Darby’s attorney, said at the time that the charges were “baseless” and that “there was simply nothing that happened, and nothing here.”

The trailer for the newest season hints that the scandal will play out in the upcoming episodes, and in true “Housewives” fashion, cause a lot of drama. It appears that many of the women doubt Darby’s innocence, including Gizelle Bryant, who claimed the real estate developer groped a man’s behind during the show’s first season. In one scene, an explosive fight breaks out when Candiace Dillard accuses Ashley Darby of being a liar after the 30-year-old housewife proclaims her husband’s innocence.

Despite the resurgence of tension, it appears that Ashley Darby, who is now pregnant, and her man are going strong; she posted a tribute to her hubby on Instagram last week. “Love my main man by my side,” she captioned the photo, which featured her growing baby bump. “The love of my life ♥️ Thank you for being my hot date at the season 4 premiere party! And then coming home to rub my swollen feet.”