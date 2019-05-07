

(by Jack Ohman / Sacramento Bee / WPWG 2019)

First, redaction. Now, rare action.

Attorney General William P. Barr is in the crosshairs this week amid the growing showdown between the House and the White House.

The House Judiciary Committee is poised to vote Wednesday on whether to hold Barr in contempt for, as The Washington Post wrote, “failing to comply with a congressional subpoena and produce the full, unredacted version of the Mueller report.” Only once, in 2012, has a sitting attorney general been held in contempt.

As the battle between Congress and the Trump administration is fought on several fronts, the nation’s political cartoonists are holding some of Washington’s current doings in personal contempt.

Here is how some artists are satirizing the controversy around Barr.

Adam Zyglis (Buffalo News):



(by Adam Zyglis / Buffalo News / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

Clay Bennett (Chattanooga Times Free Press):



(by Clay Bennett / Chattanooga Times Free Press / CagleCartoons.com 2019)

Nate Beeler (Columbus Dispatch):

Ann Telnaes (The Washington Post):



. (Ann Telnaes / The Washington Post)

R.J. Matson (CQ Roll Call):